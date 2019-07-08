TICONDEROGA | Joyce H (Elethorp) Cruickshank, passed away peacefully at The Elderwood Nursing Home on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Joyce was born on January 12, 1919 in Ticonderoga the daughter of the late Ray and Irene (Rafferty) Elethorp.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Orville Cruickshank and three of her children; James Cruickshank, Jack Cruickshank, and Claire Ryder.

Joyce enjoyed her time with her family, and could be found outside; gardening, birdwatching, and listening to Bluegrass music. She was very active and was a part of the Senior Center and the Seniors on The Go, she never missed an opportunity to go dancing, gambling, shopping, playing bingo, or just helping others. She enjoyed traveling and it was a rare sight to see her home until she gave up car at 94 years old. Every winter at Christmas time you would find a table full of cookies for anyone stopping by, and her waiting to go on her yearly snowmobile ride.

She was a self-taught nurse/ home health aide, where she worked until her 80s. In earlier years she was a 4-H leader to The Ticonderoga Mustangs and The Streetroad Hustlers, she was a part of St. Monica's Guild, and the Ticonderoga Youth Commission, she also ran the family farm, enjoyed hiking and hunting.

She is survived by two if her children, Judith and her husband Art Dean, and Dan and his wife Kandi Cruickshank. Her legacy is survived by 12 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 24 great great grandchildren.

Joyce will be returning back to the mountain, where she had spent the last 80 years of her life.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Scott, Robin, and Hailee for taking Joyce in and making her a part of your family, she appreciated everything that you did for her over the years. Julie and Cheryl who gave her extra TLC, that kept her home for several more years. Fred and Tommy for helping Joyce out in her time of need. Jan for always stopping by and visiting. Bonnie from Bluegrass that would stop and take her to the meetings. Tracey for keeping Joyce on the road as long as she was, Mike for all the help around the house- we know that is what really kept her out of the hospital. For all of the friends and family that stopped by to check in or call, this would always brighten her spirits. A thank you to all of the staff at The Elderwood Nursing Home that went above and beyond for her, you all are truly a blessing and she would not have prospered as long as she did without all of you.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Champlain Valley Bluegrass.A Celebration of Life party will be scheduled at a later date.

