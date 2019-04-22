TICONDEROGA | Juan Rodriguez, Jr., 57, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Born in New York, NY, November 29, 1961, he was the son of the late Juan and Antonia (Rivera) Rodriguez.

Juan has been a resident of Ticonderoga since 1990. He was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 25 years and was a member of the company’s Quarter Century Club.

He was an avid NY Yankees fan and movie buff. He also enjoyed camping and playing pool.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Robin Ann (Smith) Rodriguez; nine children, Dennis LaFountain, Jr., Jodi Gutierrez, Buffy LaFountain, Andrew LaFountain, Deandra Courtright, Jeremy LaFountain, Arizona LaFountain, Juan Rodriguez III, and James Rodriguez; one brother, Anibal Rodriguez, three sisters, Mildred Rodriguez, Miriam Rodriguez and Mabel Rodriguez. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by one sister, Evelyn Rodriguez.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Roger Richards will officiate.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

