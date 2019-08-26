WESTPORT | Kalene M. Hathaway, 52, of Westport, NY entered her spirit world on August 23, 2019. She was born in Elizabethtown, NY on June 8, 1967. She was the daughter of Shirley Donaldson and Raymond Hathaway, both of Westport, NY.

She is survived by her grandfather Arthur Donaldson Sr. of Westport; siblings Kent Hathaway , Tricia Hart (Dan) , Greg Hathaway; children Erika (Glen) Gentles, Amanda Harrel, John Harrell Jr; aunts Dale Simpson (Barry Lawrence), Debra Kandzior (Loren), Uncle Arthur Donaldson Jr. (Alice Borden), "Cousin" Bonnie Atwell; uncles Ralph, Richard, and Roger Hathaway; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and so many special friends.

She is predeceased by her grandmothers Ruth (Babe) Donaldson, Lillian Hathaway; aunts Lorraine Hathaway and Diane Hathaway; and her dear friend Bonnie Glegg.

Kalene graduated from Westport Central School and attended Paul Smiths College to study Culinary Arts. She was a chef at many popular establishments, worked in a children's center in Arizona, and was a cook at Meadowmount School of Music. She enjoyed her lawn mowing and snow plowing business for many years.

Kalene was a free spirit with a love of nature, music, and family, especially children. She had a love and connection to the Native American Heritage. She was an inspiration and guide for generations of young people. Kalene was known to wear many hats, clown hats and costumes were her trademark. She knew how to light up a room and make people laugh. She always put other people before herself. She was a very giving person. She was a caretaker, counselor, leader, mentor, and Aunt "K" to many, many children.

Services will be held Friday, August 30, at the Westport Federated Church. Visiting hours will be from 10am to 11am, with the service immediately following. Please join her family for a celebration of her life at her home following the service.

In lieu of flowers, it was Kalene's wish that donations be made to STOP Domestic Violence.

Please send the donations to STOP Domestic Violence/BHSN, PO Box 97, Westport, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence, please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com