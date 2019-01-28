Putnam | Karen Ann Bain, 65, passed away January 20, 2019, Sunday evening, peacefully at home with her husband by her side. She had a long battle with lung cancer.Born in Jersey City, NJ on May 31, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Jean Lee, also from Laurence Harbor, NJ.Job titles include data entry at Bayshore Hospital in New Jersey. She also waitressed at various establishments throughout her life and she was a clerk at the Super 8 in Ticonderoga.She always put family and people’s needs before her own. She loved riding motorcycles and her ’65 Volkswagon trike. She was a member of the Loyalty Riders biker club in Moriah and loved meeting people and going to charity events all over upstate New York.Survivors include her husband Brian Bain; three sons, John Bain III from Westfield, Mass., Paul Tinkl from North Carolina, Brian Bain II from Port Henry and one daughter Dori Denney from New Jersey; 3 brothers, Karl, Wilber and Jim. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that meant more to her than life itself. She is also survived by her longtime friends Pat and Ruth Putnam from Moriah and Joanne Bevins from Chilson.Anyone who ever met her loved her. She will be missed by all. There will be no services at this time. Something will be planned by her family in the summer.