ESSEX | Katherine Stark Cross of Essex, NY died January 2, 2019 at her home in Essex, NY with her children at her side. She was born in Schenectady, NY on October 8, 1921 the daughter of the late Harold Stark and the late Ella Alexander Stark. Katherine graduated from Essex High School and Plattsburgh State Teacher’s College. She taught first in Stowe, VT and then in Essex, NY and Elizabethtown, NY. She married Elvin W Cross of Essex, NY in 1943 and worked alongside him in both the insurance and real estate business. Katherine was actively involved in the Essex Community Church as a Sunday School teacher and the treasurer of the Ladies Aid Society. Other community activities include acting as the chairperson of the Belden Noble Memorial Library Board. Throughout the years she has served on the Town of Essex Board of Assessment Review, the boards of the Lakeview Cemetery and the Smith House in Willsboro. In addition, she also served on the Town of Essex Youth Commission, the Cornell Co-operative Extension Program, the Women’s Legion Auxiliary and as Matron of the Whallonsburg Junior Grange. She was honored as one of the charter members of the Essex County Historical Society and named Woman of the Year by the Town of Essex. She is survived by her daughters Delia (Edward) Moore of Honolulu, HI, Betsy (Dale) Hathaway of Mayfield, NY, her sons Stephen Cross of Lewis, NY, Elvin Cross Jr of Great Falls, MT, Peter (Karen) Cross of Cumming, GA and John Cross of Essex, NY as well as 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Elvin W Cross. Calling hours will be from 3:00PM to 6:00PM Thursday January 10, 2019 at Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday January 11, 2019 at Essex Community Church in Essex. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Essex Community Church or Belden Noble Memorial Library. To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com