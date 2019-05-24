TICONDEROGA | Keith W. Brannock passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

He was born in Ticonderoga on August 3, 1948, the son of Kenneth and Frances Brannock.

Keith was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School and West Virginia University.

He worked for the New York State Department of Labor for 30 years.

Keith was an avid sports memorabilia collector and made many great friends doing this. He was often found watching sports events on his three tv’s at one time.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Randy Mosher; his granddaughter, Miranda Ford; his brother Terry Brannock (Shari); his sister, Diane Grunewald (Fred); his brother-in-law, Stuart Mace (Agatha); and his nephews, Terry and Seth Brannock and Jared Mace.

There will be no calling hours or Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com