SCHROON LAKE | Kenneth Allen Hedden II, 35 met his lord and savior November 4, 2019.

Kenneth was born August 17, 1984 the son of Kenneth A. and Geri Hedden. He was raised in Menands along with his brother Sean, boys will be boys, they caused lots of trouble and mischief together. We all new him as “Scooter”, he was full of life and love for his friends and family. He had a giving heart and cared deeply for the people he loved.

He developed a love for motorcycles at a very young age and enjoyed tinkering and learning side by side with his father as a young boy. This turned into a lifelong love for him, he enjoyed fixing anything that was broken.

He moved to Schroon Lake in 1999 and fell in love with the northern lifestyle. He graduated from Schroon Lake Central School in 2003, enjoying many years of friends and sports, especially baseball. He served as a local fire fighter and was always willing to help his community and lend a hand.

In 2007 he married his best friend, Erica Beauchesne and together they have two children, Violet and Kenneth III (Bruiser).

Survivors include his wife Erica, his children, Violet and Kenneth, his parents Ken (the original) and Geri Hedden, his brother Sean Hedden, niece Meghan Hedden, his Uncle David, Aunt Kim, Donnie, his cousins Daryl, Connie and Lora, and many extended family members.

Ken was predeceased by his grandparents Bud and Helen Blaauboer, Warren and Lorraine Hedden, Marilyn Seidner, his uncle Roger and his cousin and best friend Randy.

Per Kenneth’s request there will be no formal services held. His wishes were to have a gathering in the summer weather to celebrate his life. His life was cut short with so much left to do and so many left to love. He will be remembered always.

2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, for on line condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com