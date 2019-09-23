WITHERBEE | Kenneth E. Laflin, 71, of Witherbee, formerly of Florida,entered heaven's gates on the wings of angels on September 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born September 5, 1948, in Colchester, Vt.,the son of Mary (Larrow) Grant and Elwood Laflin.

He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Kenny had a passion for food. He graduated from culinaryschool and worked as a chef for many years. He enjoyed eatingfood as much as cooking. He was also a talented carpenter whocould build anything.

He is survived by his daughter, T. Renee (Jon) Meehan; son,K. Scott Laflin; granddaughters, Kasie McCabe, Kylie McCabe,Hailey Laflin, Chloe Laflin; great grandsons, Tanner and Owen Trombley; great granddaughter, Lily Williams; sisters, Pamela (Dana )Larrow, Laurie (Andre' )Desautels, Lisa (Steve) Ecker, Sue Ferra, Kathy (Peter )Hubbard; brothers, Randall Laflin, Bill Grant; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews,and his companion Shannon Bennett.

He is pre-deceased by his mother, Mary Grant; step-father,William Grant; father, Elwood Laflin; sister and brother- in-law, Claudia and Ron Enloe; and brother-in-law Joe Ferra. He enjoyed spending time with family at the farm and was anavid Nascar fan.

He will live on in the hearts of the people whose lives he touched.

There will be no services per his request. Memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice.