LEWIS -Kevin Albert Jacques passed away March 14, 2020 he was born March 31, 1953 to Clarence and Elizabeth (Bridge) Jacques.

Kevin was employed by NYCO for 38 years he took pride in being the union president.

He loved the time spent as a member of the Lewis Fire Department, holding the position of treasurer. He was a driver for the Elizabethtown-Lewis EMS Squad; and spending his retirement years as the Dog Catcher for the towns of Lewis, Elizabethtown, and Westport.

Kevin will be forever remembered as the friend and family member who was always there to give you a hand with anything.

He had a love for his family enjoying hunting, camping, hiking, kayaking and trips to the ocean with his children. Along with the love of Christmas, lighting up the town of Lewis.

To cherish his memory he leaves behind his wife Mary Jacques and their children Sierra, Melissa, Ryan, Noah, and Jenna Jacques, Chaisty Jacques, Kevin M. Jacques (Casey Martin) Kristen Pulsifer (Jessie), Abigail Jacques, Mother in-law Julia Lapier (Larry) Brother in-law Philip Reynolds Jr. (Mary) Nephews Philip Reynolds III and Zacharia Peltier (Sydney Schmidt), Sister Linda Hathaway and Brother Tony Jacques. Several Grandchildren and Many Nieces and Nephews.

Preceded by his parents Clarence and Elizabeth Jacques, Brother Terry Jacques and Sisters Cathy White and Darla Reynolds.

Services will be at the Lewis Congressional Church Friday the 20th at 11am.

Celebration of life following at the Lewis Fire Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of Healds Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, NY

