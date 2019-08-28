NEWCOMB | Larry A. Edick passed away on August 25, 2019, at the age of 77 with his family by his side. Larry shall be forever remembered by his wife of 56 years Patricia, his children Larry Edick Jr. of Austell Ga., Sheree (James) Maddison, Suzanne (Philip) Griffis, Scott (Jessica) Edick and his sister Darlene Christman. His grandchildren Kinsey and Riley Maddison, Ethan and Kurt Griffis, and his step grandchildren Thomas and Carol Anne Pereau.

Larry was a graduate of Wanakena School of Forestry and worked for over 35 years at Finch Pruyn Paper Company of Glens Falls in the Woodlands Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and spending time with his family.

A special thank you to Kevin Bolan, and the staff at the Newcomb Health Center, Goya Caldwell, Newcomb Fire Department and Newcomb Rescue Squad, for the care that you provided for Larry, so that he could live out his days in the house that he built.

There will be no calling hours. The services will be private. Donations can be made in memory of Larry to Newcomb Rescue Squad, 20 Marcy Lane, Newcomb, New York, 12852. For online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com