TICONDEROGA | Laura Mae (Hall) Hurlburt, 73, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at her residence.

Born in Ticonderoga, April 11, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Wallace K. and Juanita (Sartwell) Hall.

Laura Mae was a life-long Ticonderoga resident.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Donald Hurlburt; and by two sisters, Lorraine Taylor and Rhonda Varmette.

Survivors include two brothers, Rodney Hall and Benjamin J. Hall, Sr., both of Ticonderoga; and two sisters, Luana Ann Huestis of Albany and Veronica Jane Hall of Hudson Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, January 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Memorial Service will follow on Friday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw of St. Mary's Catholic Church, will officiate.

Interment will take place at a later date at at the family plot of Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.