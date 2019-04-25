SHELBURNE, VT | Lauren Ruth (Preston) Gibbs passed away on the morning of March 23, 2019. Born on June 23, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Preston, and Dorothy (Masle) Preston; and sister of the late Thomas Preston (Valerie), Roberta Connell (George), Jane Hipps (Alan) and Nancy Wind (the late Theodore Wind).

Lauren is survived by her father-in-law Louis Gibbs of Fort Lauderdale, FL (the late Carol Gibbs), and sister-in-law Elizabeth Frederickson (James) of Sharon, NH. She was predeceased by Carol Thomason, a dear cousin. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Herkimer Central School in 1976 and pursued undergraduate studies at SUNY Albany, earning a Masters Degree in Business from Syracuse University.

She was married to Peter Eric Gibbs and together had two children, Thomas Dingee and Louise Dorothy. They made their home in Shelburne, VT and formed many ever-lasting friendships.

Lauren most recently owned her own business and was an advisor to small business owners. She was also an adjunct professor of business computerized accounting at the Community College of Vermont. Lauren started her career at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY working in Corporate Component Procurement (“CCP”) the summer of 1984 in the Accounting and Financial Planning organization. Her energy, dedication, undeniable intellect, resourcefulness, and capacity to learn, were recognized quickly as she rose through the finance ranks to become a manager in General Accounting. Her infectious laughter could be heard in the halls of IBM and she always had a keen perspective. She transferred to IBM Burlington in 1990, working until her retirement in 1997 to dedicate her time to her family. Lauren’s greatest achievement is evidenced by her two accomplished and productive children - the main beneficiaries of her focused guidance that encompassed hard work, honesty, strength of character, and compassion. She and Peter created a tight-knit family with an enduring love due primarily to Lauren’s presence.

Lauren loved to have fun and opened her home to all. In the summer she would entertain her friends and family in Westport, NY. Every weekend was a celebration. She loved swimming in the lake, hiking in the Adirondacks, and spending long days with those close to her. Her time in St. Augustine, FL was spent making new friends, combing the beach for shark’s teeth and exploring all the city had to offer.

Lauren was very practical and generous of her time and talents, and she forged many ties of love and friendship with all whom she encountered.

Her spirit was extraordinary and unforgettable.

Lauren’s family would like to thank her dedicated team of physicians at the University of Vermont Medical Center; their competence and attention were evident each day and we entrusted our wife, mom and sister to them, without reservation. In particular we wish to acknowledge, Dr. Hibba Tul Rehman, Dr. Seth Harlow, Dr. Carl Nelson, Dr. Charles Kinsey, and Dr. Maureen Harmon, her pathologist and vigilant friend.

A celebration of her life will be held on May 18, 2019 at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne, Vermont at 11:00 AM. For those wishing to make a contribution in Lauren’s memory, please contribute to Mercy Connections at 255 South Champlain Street, Burlington, Vermont, 05401.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, VT. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com