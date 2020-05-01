CROWN POINT | Leo T. Lacey Jr., 86, of Buck Mountain Rd., Crown Point died March 30, 2020 at his home peacefully in his sleep.

He was born September 2, 1933 in Middlebury, VT., the son of the late Leo T. Lacey and Mary Denno Lacey.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 17 years. After the Navy he worked at EB Metals in Whitehall, NY for many years.

He married the love of his life on July 19, 1955 and together they raised 5 children. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Shirley E. Lacey; two children, Clifford R. Lacey Sr. and Paulette J. Taylor; one granddaughter Hope Ann Lacey and one great granddaughter, Kennedy R. Taylor. He is also predeceased by one brother, Edward Lacey and three sisters, Jean, Alberta and Patty.

He is survived by three children, Auretta Laribee, Robert (Belinda) Lacey and Debbie (Shawn) Whitford; three sisters, Leona, Sally and his favorite sister, the one he could always count on Margaret “Peg” Colburn; 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours as per our father’s wishes. In lieu of flowers please donate to the organization of your choice.

