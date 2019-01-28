Leroy Dobson, 86, of Dieppe, New Brunswick, and formerly of Lewis and Westport, NY, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Moncton Hospital, Moncton, N.B., Canada. Born in Monteagle, N.B., he was the son of the late Millage and Ethel (Lewis) Dobson.In his younger years, a construction job on the Adirondack Northway landed Leroy, Gloria and their girls in the Lewis, NY area of the Adirondacks in upstate New York, where they made many dear, lifelong friends before returning to New Brunswick years later. He could operate any piece of heavy equipment and had a reputation as one of the best mechanics around. Leroy and Gloria settled in Dieppe, NB and later retired from there. A man of strong faith, Leroy attended the Moncton Wesleyan Church, in Moncton, N.B. where he practiced his faith and enjoyed great fellowship and friends. He loved wildlife and the outdoors and spent much of his time at his familys small hunting camp, The Hermits Den with his good buddy, Tom Irwin. Leroy also thoroughly enjoyed his hunting trips back in the Adirondacks with his son-in-law, grandson and friends at the Pulsifer hunting camp. He loved his motorcycles and was fortunate to be able to take the trip of a lifetime, riding cross country through the United States, with his dear friend, Phil Calvert. Together they rode all over the U.S. and Canada, travels which they enjoyed reliving and remembering fondly. Leroy will be missed greatly by his wife of 59 years, Gloria (Allen) Dobson; his children, Marion Boudreau, Diane (Ron) Kennedy, Betty Carlin, Patricia (Dale) Wesser, Stewart (Colleen) Dobson, Michael Curtis, Cindy (James) Monty, Krista (Cheyenne) Cook, Beth Dobson and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his beloved little Westie, Willow. Besides his parents, Leroy was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Don Lawrence.In keeping with Leroys wishes, there were no calling hours, but instead, there will be a Celebration of his Life at a later date in the springtime. Arrangements in care of the Fair Haven Funeral Home, 1177 Salisbury Road in Moncton, NB (506)852-3530. A book of condolences may be signed at www.fairhavenmemorial.ca.