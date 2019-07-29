WILLSBORO | Linda Sue Bardeen, 80, of Corlear Drive, Willsboro, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA, as a result of complications from her struggle with myelodysplastic syndrome. Her loving family was by her side at the time of her passing.

She was born in South Bend, IN, on April 21, 1939, the daughter of Harold and Rose Cunningham.

Linda married her high school sweetheart, William L. Bardeen of Elmira, New York, on August 1, 1959. Together, they built a life over the next 60 years that took them across the country from the Northeast to Florida to the Midwest and back again. Linda always had a smile on her face and was always willing to sacrifice to bring a smile to others. She made everyone feel welcome, from (initial) strangers in the checkout line, to new neighbors, to soul sisters at church. She was a model of kindness that worked selflessly to support her husband’s career, and took joy in raising her three children. Linda had a knack for interior design, entertaining, leadership roles in Girl Scouts and Christian Women’s Club, and bringing out the best in the people whose lives she touched. Her real happy place was with Bill in Willsboro against the backdrop of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks where they spent the last 10 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill Bardeen; children, Jonathan Bardeen, and his partner, Inn, Kristin Morgenstern, and David Bardeen and his partner Jeff; and grandchildren, Margot and Bethany Bardeen, and Brenton and Ian Morgenstern. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Rose Cunningham.

There will be no public calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future for family and close friends. The family would like to thank the staff at the UVM medical system, and Brigham & Women’s hospital in Boston, who provided loving care to Linda in her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda Sue Bardeen may be made to Champlain Area Trails, PO Box 193, Westport, NY 12993; or Conway United Methodist Church, 3401 S. Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812https://www.conwayumc.org.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Linda please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com