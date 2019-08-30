On the morning of August 28, 2019, under the quiet gaze of the Adirondack mountains, Linda Susan Munro passed away peacefully in the second home she shared with her husband Hanns.

A certified master gardener, Linda’s carefully-tended gardens were a metaphor for her spirit: vibrant, curious, and deeply generous, full of humor and creativity, and always growing towards the sun.

Linda’s steady light touched the lives of many children and their families through her 35 year career as a licensed clinical social worker. Among the significant personal connections she cultivated, Linda was rooted in a women’s group of life-long friendships, and in her retirement, shared her love of reading with a supportive book club. With unshakable commitment to her closest loved ones, Linda, oldest daughter of the late James and Joan (Sally) Munro, was a source of guidance, comfort and inspiration as a wife, mother and sister.

Linda is survived by her partner and best friend of 40 years, Hanns Meissner; her daughters Caitlin (Tafadzwa Chiriga) and Lindsay; and her close-knit siblings, Dave (Eileen Hoffman), Laurie (Steve Betterley) and Lesley (Dave Michelich) Munro. With a large extended family, Linda is also loved by many nieces, nephews, partners and children.

A celebration of Linda’s life will take place at 2pm on September 15, 2019, the day after her 67th birthday, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany, 405 Washington Ave, 12206.

The M. B. Clark, Inc. Funeral Home in Lake Placid is in charge of arrangements. Relatives and friends are invited to share a memory, upload a photo or leave condolences at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com .