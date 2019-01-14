Lois Waugh (Gillette) Kelley, age 94, died on Christmas night, December 25, 2018 having lived a full and satisfying life. Born March 11, 1924, in Amherst. MA, Lois graduated from Weston (MA) High School as valedictorian in 1941 and with honors from Pomona College in 1945. She went to work at the Institute of Living in Hartford, CT.In 1947 Lois married Robert Kelley of Bloomfield CT and they moved to a small family farm in Rockville CT to raise their family. Lois restarted her career in the 50s: about 15 years as a professional Girl Scout trainer in outdoor skills while living in Andover CT; another 15 years as Director of the Education Center at the James L. Goodwin State Forest in Hampton CT, where she was affectionately known as Mother Nature; then 21 years as a featured performer and Interpreter at Old Sturbridge Village, in Sturbridge, MA. After heart surgery, Lois worked part-time for the Village & part-time at the Sturbridge Chamber of Commerce. Wherever Lois went, she established beautiful gardens.Lois was pre-deceased by her husband Bob in 1976. In 2011, she moved to Indian Lake, NY. She leaves her her daughter, Diana (Daisy) Kelley of Indian Lake, her son, Robert Kelley and his wife Helen, of Stafford Springs CT, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. According to her wishes, there will be no services. Lois suggests donations to a local soup kitchen, or make and share a good soup in her memory.