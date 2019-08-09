Louise B. Bobbie, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Elderwood Nursing home in Ticonderoga.She was born August 13, 1940, in St Johns,Canada to Joseph and Rose Riendeau. She was a 1960 graduate of Port Henry High School. She married Kenny Bobbie on July 9, 1960, who was the love of her life. She worked as a Food Service Worker at Horace Nye Nursing Home for more than 20 years.Louise truly lived life to fullest with her family and friends. Camping at Lincoln Pond was her favorite vacation spot. Her most liked hobbies were knitting, sewing, crafts, cooking and spending time taking long rides with her love, Kenny. Louise always had a way of seeing the positive side of life.

She was predeceased by her parents and three sisters; Mary Petro(survived by Ron), Nicole Petro and Mickey Riendeau.She is survived by her husband, Kenny; daughter Rose Allen(Bill) and her sons Gary Allen(Angie) and Joe Allen(Shannan); daughter Carol Calabrese and children Carlo and Halee, son-in-law Carlo; daughter Brenda Bobbie (Earl); great grandchildren Chloe and Emmett Allen; brothers John Riendeau and Claude Riendeau (Cathy), sister-in-laws; brother-in-laws and many neices and newphews.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at All Saints Church in Mineville with a burial service at All Saints Cemetary in Moriah. Donations in her memory can be made to Elderwood Nursing home in Ticonderoga. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.