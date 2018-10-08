FLORIDA | Lucille Bradley Solomon, age 97 of Gainesville, FL passed away Friday, October 5, 2018. She was born January 2, 1921 in Maury Co, TN where she grew up on a farm.She moved to Nashville/Madison area where she was a on the job trained WWII nurse, working at a clinic where she met her future husband. She was a devoted Christian, supporting many local and foreign ministries. She was a maternal mother figure to many and was the beloved wife of Dr. John H. Solomon of North Creek, NY.She is survived by her children, Donna Solomon, Beverly Mikulski (Bill) and Robert Solomon (Shelby); Four grandchildren, Brandon Ray, Cody Ray, Jonathan Solomon and Jessica Solomon; one great grandson, Jimmy Ray; nephews, Stanley and Dale Solomon, Ricky Bradley; nieces, Joyce Bradley, Sherry Brown, Diane Lomax, and Susan Voland; cousins Doug Lowery, Tina Mulvey and Johnny Baroudi and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.A Celebration of life will be held Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143 Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gainesville Seventh Day Adventist Church, Solomon Missions, 2115 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.FOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA352-376-7556