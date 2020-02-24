NORTH CREEK | Lucretia Jane Klippel, 90, of North Creek, passed away early Thursday morning, February 20, 2020, at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau.

Born October 28, 1929 in Rutland, Vermont, she was the daughter of the Late Charles Henry and Lucretia Belle (Sargent) Teakle.

Jane arrived in North Creek in 1941. She was 11 years old and her father had been hired as a Pharmacist by Jim O’Keeffe. By the age of 15, she was working at the Pharmacy as a “soda jerk.” In 1948, Jane was salutatorian of the first class to graduate from Johnsburg Central School. That fall she left North Creek for Albany to pursue a degree in Pharmacy.

While attending Albany College of Pharmacy, Jane had a few chance meetings in the hallway with a tall young redhead from Syracuse, New York (Frank Klippel), who would soon become her husband. They were married in September of 1950, and subsisted on potato chips and other junk food until their graduation in 1952. Jane graduated at the top of her class with a B.S. in Pharmacy.

After graduation, the couple moved to North Creek to work as Pharmacists in the family drug store, which was purchased by Jane’s parents in 1948. Jane and Frank worked together until 1953 when their first son, Eric, was born and Jane decided to remain home. Two more sons followed, Chuck in 1955 and Frank in 1962, the same year they purchased the drug store.

Up until 1968, Jane fulfilled a key role as wife and mother, providing a stable home life, which included giving her grandfather a place to call home in his final years. Her husband’s untimely passing in 1968, after 18 years of marriage, left Jane as the head of the family, sole provider, and owner of the family business. Without a husband and father for her children, she was confronted with the enormous challenge of raising three sons on her own, which she embraced in a diligent and tireless manner. She often said, “You can say whatever you want about me, but don’t ever say anything bad about my boys."

Jane sold the Pharmacy business in 1971, retaining ownership of the building and continuing to work as a Pharmacist in North Creek and Chestertown for many years. In 1984, her strong sense of community and recognition of the need for renewed Pharmacy service in North Creek was the catalyst that has ensured a Pharmacy presence to this day. This focus and initiative were indicative of Jane’s generosity and caring when it came to the quality of life for others.

In addition to the time she spent working, running a business, and raising her three boys, Jane made time for community involvement. She was the first woman elected to the Johnsburg Central School Board in 1966, serving with distinction for ten years in that capacity, and subsequently became the first woman to serve on the Town of Johnsburg Zoning Board of Appeals. Jane also taught Sunday School at the North Creek Baptist Church and was active in the North Creek Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Retiring from Pharmacy in the early 90’s, she shifted gears to pursue other passions, like looking for deals at garage sales, volunteering at the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, helping with costumes for the Our Town Theater Group, traveling and spending more time with her children and their families.

Jane will be truly missed by everybody whose lives she touched

.Besides her parents and beloved husband, she is predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Barbara (Yandon) Klippel.

She is survived by her sister, Carole Curry and her husband, Lloyd of Elizabethtown; her three sons, Eric Klippel and his wife, Selina of Minerva, Charles Klippel and his wife, Kimberly of Goshen, IN, and Frank Klippel and his wife, Susan of Queensbury; grandchildren, Matthew Klippel, Christina Gates (Marvin), Marcy Klippel, Jennifer Vespa (Nick), Jonviea Chamberlain-Cettou (Guillaume), Evongelene Chamberlain-Bessett (Mike), Collin Klippel (Mi-Anne), Brendan Klippel; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Vespa, John Gates, David Vespa, Maya Gates, and Clara Jane Vespa; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Jane’s family from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the North Creek Baptist Church, 93 Main St., North Creek.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 12:30, at the church.

Jane’s family extends a special thank you to the staff of the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau for their sincere care and compassion.

Memorial donations in Jane’s name may be made to Adirondack Community Outreach Center, P.O. Box 201, North Creek, NY 12853.

