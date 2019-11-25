ELIZABETHTOWN | Lyda Elizabeth Clark VanValkenburgh of Lewis, NY passed away at UVM Health Network ECH in Elizabethtown at the age of 92 on November 24, 2019. Lyda was born on the 29th of October 1927 in Lewis, NY.

Lyda married Joseph N. VanValkenburgh on the 26th of February 1949 in Westport, NY. They lived in California, Washington and Idaho before retiring home to Elizabethtown-Lewis area. Lyda was predeceased by husband, Joseph, her parents Orrin and Jennie (MacDougal) Clark, her brothers- Lester, Willard, Leonard, Kenneth, Lloyd, and Donald and sisters- Leona, Helen and Pearl. Lyda lived at the Champlain Valley Senior Community (Memory Care Unit) in Willsboro, NY for the last two and a half years. Lyda leaves behind a few nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Nancy Miller.

The family would like to thank the staff at Champlain Valley Senior Community for her excellent care for the time Lyda spent there in the Memory Care Unit. They would also like to thank the Nursing staff at UVM Health Network ECH for supreme and outstanding end of life care that she received. Plus a very special thank you to Dr. Charles Moisan for all his care and support.

There will be no calling hours and service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lyda’s memory to Elizabethtown Community Hospital P.O. Box 277, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

Arrangements are being handled by the Heald Funeral Home at 7521 Court Street in Elizabethtown.

