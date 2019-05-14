Marcia D. “Dolly” Barber, 89, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Ticonderoga, New York, April 10, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Stoughton and Thelma (Grimes) Spring.

Dolly was a 1950 graduate of Ticonderoga High School and has been a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga.

She was a devoted wife and mother. Her greatest enjoyment was having her family around her. She was a person who loved to have fun. You knew she loved you, when she picked on you.

She was a member of the Home Bureau for many years. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and her special hobby was building doll houses.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Lawrence E. Barber; seven children, Marjorie A. Evens and her husband, Richard of Fort Ann, Yvonne C. Ladieu and her husband, Robert of Putnam Station, Linda L. Provoncha and her husband Norman of Ticonderoga, Bethany J. Wentworth and her husband, Donald of Shortsville, NY, Edward S. Barber and his wife, Nancy of Ticonderoga, Thelma L. Ilsley and her husband, Dwight of Queensbury, and Jennifer M. Boecker and her husband, Allen of Hebron, Maryland; two brothers, Douglas Spring of Ticonderoga and Jon Spring of Florida; 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by three siblings, Robert Spring, Shirley Whitty and Lee Spring.

As per Dolly’s wishes, there are no funeral services scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in Dolly’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 192, Port Henry, NY 12974.