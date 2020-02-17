TICONDEROGA/ GUILFORD, CT | Margaret Joan Howe (Webber), 77, died February 2, 2020, surrounded by family in Guilford, CT.

She was born August 28,1942, in Rockville Center, NY to Harry and Anne Webber. Her father was an internationally renowned marine surveyor and later a maritime arbitrator. Her mother was a teacher in England before arriving in the United States in 1936.

Margaret spent her childhood in Garden City and graduated from Garden City High School in 1959 and from Lake Erie College for Women in 1963, where she studied Spanish and mathematics.

Just prior to entering college, Margaret met the love of her life, Edwin “Brick” Howe. Soon after Margaret’s graduation from college, she and Brick married at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City. The newlyweds moved to Garden City and spent the next 30 years there raising their three children.

In 1984, Margaret and her husband purchased a summer home on Lake George in Ticonderoga, New York where they subsequently retired in 2000. Margaret loved Ticonderoga and endeavored to do good works for the benefit of the community. She was highly involved in the Rogers Rock Club, serving as its President for more than a decade. In addition she played an integral role in the Junior Program of the Northern Lake George Yacht Club.

She was a member of the Cathedral of the Incarnation, belonged to the Garden City Garden Club and worked with various community organizations and charities. She was an avid duplicate bridge player, and as a long time member of the American Contract Bridge League, she earned the rank of Regional Master. Other interests included gardening, reading, needlepoint and the care of her beloved dogs. She was devoted to her family and was happiest when they were with her in Ticonderoga.

Margaret is survived by her son Christopher, daughters Melissa and Katie and her four grandchildren: Julia, Beck, Samson, and Sadie, her sister, Susan Christensen and husband Henry; her sister-in-law Mary Webber, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dear husband Brick and her brother Richard.

There will be a celebration of Margaret’s life this summer in Ticonderoga.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the Ticonderoga Main Street Partnership, PO BOX 379, TICONDEROGA, NY 12883-0379.