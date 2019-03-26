SHERRILL | Marguerite (Peg) Provoncha Tofte, age 78, of E. Campbell Avenue, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, March 25, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 24, 1941, in Ticonderoga, New York, the daughter of the late Frederick and Laura (Denesha) Provoncha, and was educated in the Ticonderoga Schools. On July 9, 1966, Peg was united in marriage with George Tofte at St. Marys Church of Ticonderoga. In 1973, the couple settled in Vernon and in 1994, moved to Sherrill.

As a young woman, Peg worked at the Grand Union Grocery Store in Ticonderoga. While raising her family, she later worked part-time at Montgomery Ward, Sears Catalog Store, Ueblers Manufacturing. She also did in-home child care for many years.

Peg served as a Eucharistic Minister at both Holy Family and St. Helenas Roman Catholic Churches. She was a member of the Oneida Community Golf Course and CAC Bowling Leagues.

In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, crocheting, reading, bowling, golf, and crossword puzzles. Her favorite times were spent with her children and their families, both at her home in Sherrill and their homes around the country. After retirement, she and George enjoyed spending winters in Destin, Florida.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, George; her four children: Suzanne (Kent) Heacock of Holland, OH; Sandra (Andy) Carson of Cockeysville, MD, Steven (Dawn) Tofte of Carlisle, PA, and Scott Tofte of Brooklyn, NY; six grandchildren: Zachary, Elizabeth, and Nathaniel Tofte, Benjamin and Eliza Carson, and Abigail Heacock; one brother, Tom (Audrey) Provoncha, and many, many nieces and nephews.

Peg was predeceased by four brothers: Fred, Bill, Melvin, Norman, and her sister, Ann.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helenas Church, Primo Ave., Sherrill. Burial will be at a later date in St. Helenas Cemetery, Oneida, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of New Hartford or St. Helenas Roman Catholic Church of Sherrill. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com