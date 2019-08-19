HAGUE | Marietta Theresa Luberto, 76, of Hague and formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.

Born in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, September 14, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Mildred Nasco.

Mrs. Luberto was a resident of New Jersey for most of her life. She was employed as Lead Operator of the TRW Federal Credit Union of Parsippany, New Jersey for many years.

She and her husband moved to Hague, New York, 20 years ago, after their retirement.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Ralph A. Luberto; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Wendy Luberto; one granddaughter, Lydia Luberto; and one sister, Patricia Edwards.

There are no services scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer on