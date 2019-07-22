Marilyn A. Potter, 83, of Port Henry, N.Y. passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in Port Henry, N.Y. on February 12, 1936 to Milford and Marion (Grant) Waldron.

Marilyn was a graduate of Port Henry High School, and spent her early adult years working for Dr. James Glavin, and as a nurse's aide at Moses Ludington Hospital. Marilyn's fondest memories included these years doing what she loved.

She married Harvey Potter on November 19, 1971 and worked beside him on the farm they lived on. Marilyn was an incredibly hard worker and could split wood, haul blocks of ice and stack hay like she was born to it. Together they had one child, Julie. Harvey predeaceased her in 1985 and she began working at Moriah Central School where she stayed from 1985 until her retirement more than twenty years later. She also worked at Frontier Town for many years at the motel, as well as private in home nursing for many people.

Marilyn was the queen of homemade bread and donuts, always gladly handing them out to whoever visited her. Her daughter and granddaughter were the lights of her life and she was theirs. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her in-laws, George and Norine (Atwell) Potter, one brother, Richard Waldron, her favorite aunts, Rita Quinn and Agnes Grant, and favorite and beloved cousin, Jerry Grant.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Potter-Firlik and her husband John, her granddaughter, Jarika Firlik and her partner Jed, her brother Jack Waldron and his wife Peggy, her stepson George Potter and his partner Laurie, and several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was loved beyond measure by her family and she will be missed every minute of every day until we meet again.

A special thank you to her sister-in-law Peggy, brother Jack, and nephew Ricky Waldron for always being there when they were needed most.

Donations in her memory may be made to the North Country SPCA, Westport, N.Y. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Church, Port Henry, N.Y. immediately followed by burial at the Union Cemetery. A celebration of her life will then take place at her home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harland's Funeral Home, Port Henry, N.Y. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.