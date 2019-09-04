TICONDEROGA | Marilyn M. Herrick, 86, of Resthave Home in Morrison, IL, and formerly of Ticonderoga, NY, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Resthave.

Marilyn was born September 19, 1932, in Ticonderoga, NY, to Steward R. and Helen M. (Jeffers) Moore.

She attended Ticonderoga grade schools and was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School. She continued her education at Wheelock College in Boston, MA.

Marilyn married John Francis Connors on September 11, 1952, in Saratoga, NY. She later married James P. Herrick on October 5, 1968 in Hague, NY. He died July 6, 1988.

Marilyn was a telephone operator at New York Telephone and Telegraph in New York. She was later a bookkeeper and sales clerk for Moore Hardware in Ticonderoga, NY. Marilyn worked as an office manager at Lord Howe Estates for eight years and later worked at Resthave Home in Morrison in the activities department for many years.

She was a member of the Eastern Star in Sterling Chapter 354 and Merton Chapter 356 in Fulton, IL, and was a past grand matron. Marilyn was active in the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga and also the Morrison United Methodist Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher, a Stephen Minister, a church trustee, and participated in Monday Evening Club. Marilyn was an avid collector of teddy bears.Survivors include one daughter, Glenna (Mike) Rodts of Crossville, TN; three sons, Jeffrey (Nancy) Connors of Salisbury, MD; Timothy (Mary) Connors of Ticonderoga, NY and Richard Connors of South Glen Falls, NY; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; one son, John Connors; one sister, Janice McDonald.

A Memorial Service will take place at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor, will officiate.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the Morrison United Methodist Church of Morrison,IL or Resthave Auxiliary of Morrison IL.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com