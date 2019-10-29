Marilynn (Micky) Augusta McCoy Rodick, age nearly 97, died August 28, 2019 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital of acute kidney failure. She was born on September 7, 1922 in Elizabethtown, NY, the eldest child of Gladys and Leland McCoy. She is survived by her children, Beverly Sullivan of New York City and Sharon, CT; Anthony (Bud) Rodick, Jr. of Chestertown, NY, formerly of Schroon Lake, NY and his wife, Pat, Linda Wilson of Colchester, VT and her husband, Michael, and Laurie Rodick of Port Henry, NY. She is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Bob) McCoy of Jay, NY and multiple nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her first husband, Anthony (Tony) Rodick and her second husband, Robert (Bob) Gibbs and two brothers, William (Bill) and Donald (Don). She was a domestic engineer while raising four children and then was employed for 20 years at IBM in Burlington, VT, in the quality control department. In her retirement, she was a nanny for two young boys in Burlington, VT.

A graduate from high school in Moriah, NY, she met and married Anthony in 1942. They built their own home at 368 Windy Hill Road in Moriah on the farm of his parents. They lived there together for 38 years until his death in 1980, of colon cancer. She continued to live in the family home until the day before she died, for a total of 73 years! In 2002 Robert Gibbs of Port Henry, NY telephoned Marilynn and a courtship and marriage ensued. They married in 2003 and lived happy years at the Moriah home until his death in 2012.

Marilynn had the verve of a North Country woman; she enjoyed hunting and other outdoor activities, especially gardening and birdwatching, particularly hummingbirds. She was a superb baker and had many adoring fans of her cherry cheesecake pie, lemon coconut cake, strawberry shortcake, pineapple salad and so many others. She was unique, singular in mind and independent in every way, a sixteen year survivor of pancreatic cancer. She drove a stick shift car until age 93 and rode her riding mower around her property until nearly the very end. One of her favorite mottos was, “You gotta do what you gotta do”. She will be missed dearly.

Marilynn donated her body to the University of Vermont Medical School for medical research. The family suggest any contributions be made to The Nature Conservancy in her memory.