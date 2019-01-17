Marion O. Hickey

Marion O’Neill Hickey, 92, of Port Henry, NY, passed away on January 10, 2019 at Elderwood of Ticonderoga in Ticonderoga, NY. Born May 27, 1926 in Ausable Forks, NY. She is survived by her sons, John (Erin Pooler) Hickey and Michael Hickey, grandchildren, Steven Stanilka , Justin (Ofa)Moore, Meghan (Vikram) Moore, Ashleigh Hickey, Mikayla Pooler and Curtis (Kristen) Prevette and four great grandchildren Everett, Jadon, Jonah, and Jordan along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William, her parents, Joseph and Mae Yando, her brother Francis and sister Betty.She joined the Air Force in 1949 as a teletype operator and was honorably discharged in 1953 as a staff sergeant. She also worked at International Paper Mill and best known for Co-owner of the Lee House Hotel with her husband Bill for many years. In their retirement her husband, William, and her enjoyed traveling and tending to her flowers in the summer. A private viewing was held at Harland’s Funeral Home January 15, 2019 at 10:00am and a funeral service was held Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:00am at St Patrick’s Church in Port Henry, NY. Burial will be in the spring. A special thank you to the staff at Elderwood of Ticonderoga for their compassionate and amazing care they gave Marion in the last 2 years.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.