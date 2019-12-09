CROWN POINT | Marjorie Treadway of Crown Point, NY passed away peacefully on 12-06-2019 after an extended illness.

She was born in Stamford, NY on 05-24-1939 to Leonard and Louise Hager.

Marjorie, known to most as“Jerry”, graduated from Germantown High School in Germantown, NY in 1957 and from SUNY Buffalo in 1961 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education. She spent most of her teaching career at Ticonderoga Elementary & Middle School. She was married for 58 years to Cyril Treadway and raised 6 children. Jerry’s hobbies included singing in the Champlain Valley Chorale, Choirs for both Sacred Heart and St.Mary’s Church, various Barbershop groups and Chrysalis Group. She also belonged to several bowling leagues, the Red Hat Society and enjoyed golfing and fishing. Jerry was a gifted story teller and talented artist. She loved sharing stories, jokes and making people laugh.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Leonard and Louise Hager and is survived by her husband, Cyril Treadway, her children Lea and John Holmes, Kateriand Duane Bolton, Cyril Jay and Samantha Treadway, Scott and Kristen Treadway, Renate and Andy Girard, and Shana and Jordan Factor along with 18 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

In the interest of education, she chose to donate her body as an anatomical gift to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Sacred Heart Church in Crown Point, NY on 01-18-2020 at 11 AM with a luncheon directly following at the Knights of Columbus on Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 12 Tom Phelps Rd., Mineville, NY 12956.