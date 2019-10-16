TICONDEROGA | Mark Ivan Tucker, 58, passed suddenly of natural causes, at home on October 9, 2019, with one of his three cherished daughters by his side.

Born to Edward and Natalie Tucker on February 6, 1961, Mark was part of a large and loving extended family.

Mark studied and graduated from Ticonderoga Central School, where he played football and forged many lifetime friendships.

After high school, Mark chose to make Ticonderoga his home and worked first at Whitehall Plywood before starting a 28-year career at International Paper Company where he continued to add lifetime friends.

Marks true passion in life was being a single father to his three children. He spent summers cutting, splitting and delivering firewood to the campsites, camping with the girls, and tending his gardens on Chilson, a place he held dear to his heart.

Another passion of Marks was being coach to youth softball where he always had an encouraging word for his team and all other players.

Survivors include his three daughters, Kayla M. Tucker, Karrissa Tucker and Nichole Tucker, all of Ticonderoga; three brothers, Kenneth Tucker of Ticonderoga, Michael Tucker of Florida, and Tim Tucker of Washington State; three sisters, Carol Tucker of Ticonderoga, Kimberly Schwinge of Florida, and Susan Thompson of Crown Point; two grandchildren, Caleb and Mekennah; and many nieces and nephews.

At Marks request there will be no services. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date to be determined.

At the familys request and in honor of his passion for pets, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the North Country SPCA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com