TICONDEROGA | Martha Jane “Toot” Wright, 73, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at St. Peter’s Hospice of Albany.

Born in Ticonderoga, May 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Desjadon) Vradenburg.

Toot was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was employed by the Ticonderoga School System in the Cafeteria for many years. During the 70’s, she was a baker for Eddie’s Restaurant of Ticonderoga.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga and a volunteer for the Church Thrift Shop.

Toot was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 30 years and the Ticonderoga Fire Department Auxiliary for over 25 years.

She was a fun-loving person and was always looking out for other people.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, John Wright; two sisters, Marion “Peanut” Messier and Elizabeth Joyce “Betty” Mason; and two brothers, Edward L. Vradenburg and Thomas Vradenburg.

Survivors include two sisters, Patricia Blowers and Mary Gonyo both of Ticonderoga; and three brothers, Frederick Vradenburg of Ticonderoga, Donald Vradenburg of Tennessee, and William Vradenburg of Arkansas. She is also survived by her nieces, Penny Mason and Barbara Cox and many other nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will take place in the Spring at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga.

Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot of the Wadhams Cemetery.

Donations in Martha Jane’s memory may be made to an Animal Shelter of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.