SPRING SERVICE NOTICE:

A Memorial Service for Martha Jane “Toot” Wright, 73, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on January 5, 2019, will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor, will officiate. A Reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.