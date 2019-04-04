TICONDEROGA | Martin Francis Barber, 72, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, January 30, 1947, he was the son of the late Martin H. and Evelyn F. (O’Dell) Barber.

Martin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as Military Police, during the Vietnam war.

He was a lifetime Ticonderoga resident and was employed as a Power House Operator for the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 33 years and was a member of the Company’s Quarter Century Club.

After his retirement, he worked for the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing on the Grounds Crew.

He was a member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks # 1494 of Ticonderoga and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Mr. Barber was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Melodie J. (Clark) Barber; one daughter, Cindy Offenbacker and her husband, Bill of Liberty, North Carolina; one son, Jay R. Barber of Glens Falls; five sisters, Sandy Randall of Glens Falls, Sharon Cooke (Dr. Gary) of Ticonderoga, Vicki DeLong (Michael) of Ticonderoga, Debra Rodgers of Pennsylvania and JoAnn Kunkel (Clair) of Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Eve Ashley Barber and Chelsea Brooke Self; his uncle Earl Barber (Loretta); and his aunt, Aileen Rafferty; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by one brother, Marc Barber.

Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow on Saturday at the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Roger Richards will officiate.

Interment with Military Honors will follow at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

