LEWIS, NY | Mary Elizabeth Cross, aged 92, passed from this world peacefully in her home in Lewis, New York on Thursday, May 9, 2019 after a long illness. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. A member of a large and extended family, she was affectionately known as Elizabeth, Liz, Lizzie, and Aunt Sue.

She was born in Lewis, grew up in Lewis and Whallonsburg, and lived the rest of her life in the home she built with her husband. The house was known locally as The Christmas House. Liz married the love of her life Raymond Cross, Wadhams, New York, on September 13, 1946, and would have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary this year. Mr. Cross passed in 2008. Together Liz and Raymond enjoyed the birth of four children who survive their parents. Together they enjoyed their busy life crowded with family, friends, their pets Casey and Roxee, traveling, camping, square-dancing, and sharing their mutual love of music.

Liz came from a large family and was the last surviving sibling in a family of ten. Her parents were Benjamin and Molly Carson. She was predeceased by all of her siblings: Benjamin Carson, Robert Carson, Ruth Ball, Martha Cornwright, Irene Cross, Anthony Carson, Marjorie Coonrod, Ross Carson, Vergie Benway, and Pat Carson. Her daughter-in -law, Betty Jean Barber, first wife of Alphonzo (Shorty) Cross, also predeceased her. Liz is survived by two sons, Arthur Cross and his wife Lynn (Cassavaugh) of Westport, New York, and Alphonzo (Shorty) Cross and his wife Mikie (Cannon) of Elizabethtown, New York. She is also survived by two daughters Molly Westover, married to Norman Westover, Moriah Center, New York, and Emma Jean O’Kusky married to Carl J. O’Kusky, Lewis, New York, who were Liz’s primary caregivers. They enjoyed many grandchildren which gave them great joy.

She is survived by Arthur and Lynn’s children Tracy, Arthur and Jennifer. Great-grandchildren by Tracy are Sydney and Kole. Jennifer’s children are Zachary and Jared. Great-great-grandchildren through Sydney are Allyzza and Johnny. Grandchildren through Shorty and Mikie are Chris and Adam. Adam is married to Jen (Elwood.) Liz’s great-grandchildren through Adam are Kolten and Dylan. Molly is married to Norman Westover and they have one son, Jason. Jason’s wife is Tara (Bobbie.) Emma Jean and Carl have one son, Kyle, married to Amanda (Currier.) Her great-grandchildren through Kyle and Amanda are Carson Raymond and Charlotte Mae Rose.

Community was as important to Liz as her immediate family. She was a long-time member of the Lewis Congregational Church, its Women’s Fellowship, and the children’s Sunday School Program. She was always a cook at the Yearly Election Day Suppers. She loved flowers, and her arrangements at the church were a special joy for her. Her work-life included managing the kitchen at the Meadowmount School of Music, enjoying the staff and students. She was a fixture at the Westport Country House and the Lewis Glass-Front Diner. At home she took pride in her house, and everyone who visited was fed and treated to her home-made pie. She was often seen at Raymond’s woodworking shop assisting him and caring for him as he worked. Liz was always there for her mother-in-law, Emma Sayre Cross, who took pride in being with her son’s wife.

Services will be held at the Lewis Congregational Church on Monday, May 13, 2019, beginning at 11:00 am with visitation, memorial service, and a reception following on the premises.

Donations can be made to Lewis Congregational Church or the High Peaks Hospice in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

