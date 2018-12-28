PORT HENRY | Mary Jean Ball – (Jeannie Callahan) 61 Port Henry, NY On December 14, 2018 Jeannie passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Ticonderoga, NY on March 28, 1957, the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Pauline (Sprague) Callahan. She is survived by her husband William Ball Sr. and her two sons William E. Ball And Christopher Ball; and one step daughter Rachael Ball; five grandchildren Kaedence, Peyton, Liam, Sadie Jean and Taren; her three brothers Thomas, Edward (Linda), William (Carol), seven sisters Mrs. John Waldron ( Margaret), Mrs. Robert Linney (Betty Lou), Mrs. Robert Lash (Delores), Mrs. Frank Owens (Connie), Mrs. John Brady (Patricia), Mrs. Randy Stoddard (Roberta), and Mrs. Raymond Borho Her twin (Mary Jane). Several Nieces and Nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, a sister Barbara Jean, and her three brother in laws, Robert Linney, Robert Lash, and John Brady.

She worked as a CNA at the Essex Center and formerly at the Horace Nye Nursing Home.She was the Auxiliary President of the Port Henry Fire Department. She was a graduate of Moriah Central School and attended North Country Community College. She enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

The family would like to send a special thank you to her dear friends that were there with her till the end; Laura Muniz, Lidia Crisan and Brenda Baker. A Celebration of her life will be held on January 19, 2019 at 2 P.M at the Knights Hall in Port Henry.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.