LEWIS | Maryann McAuliffe age 69 passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born Fort Myers, Fl., on October 27, 1950 daughter of the late John and Anna (Carlson) McAuliffe.

She is survived by her son Corey Hawxhurst (Heide Iten) daughter Jessica Pulsifer ( Tom Graham) brother John McAuliffe sisters Susan McAuliffe and Nancy McAuliffe. Nephews Ryan McAuliffe, Jason Conway and Kyle Conway. Her niece Kiera McAuliffe and her pride and joy her grandchildren Phoebe Pulsifer, Chloe McAuliffe, Sophia Iten-Hawxhurst and Peyton Graham.

She was pre-deceased by her life mate Dan Fields.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will take place at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com