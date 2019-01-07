NEW RUSSIA | Matthew “Idaho Joe” Record, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at his home in New Russia, NY. Matt was born on July 27, 1956, the son of Fred “Soot” Record and Claire Corcoran (Record) Johncox. He graduated from Red Jacket Central School in 1974. Soon after that, Matt went to work for the Lehigh Valley Railroad and then for Conrail. Later in life, he worked for Ground Force Limousine Service and in the hospitality industry in and around Lake Placid. Matt was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed listening to music, golfing, birdwatching and other outdoor activities in his beloved High Peaks region of the Adirondacks.Matt is survived by his brothers, Timothy Record of North Creek and Michael “Mickey” (Andrea) Record of Manchester; his nephew, Derek Record; his nieces, Nicole (Jake) Kennelly, Amanda (Ryan) MacNamara, Megan and Brooke Record; and his 7 great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jack Record.Matt was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends both in the North Country and the Manchester area. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 12th at 10 am at St. Dominic Church in Shortsville, NY with a reception to follow in St. Dominic Parish Center. There will also be special calling hours held on Friday, January 18th from 3 to 6 at Heald Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, NY. Memorial Contributions can be made in Matt’s name to the Fred “Soot” Record Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Red Jacket Central School 1506 Route 21, Shortsville, NY 14548.To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com