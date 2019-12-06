LEWIS | Maureen Elizabeth (Simpson) Thew, 69, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Kirkaldy, Scotland, surrounded by her family.

Maureen was born in Dunoon, Scotland to Charles and Elsie Simpson. She grew up in the Dunoon/Kirn Scotland area with her sisters, Eileen and Elsie, and brother, Ian, and graduated from Kirn Secondary School. Maureen was an active Leader in the Girl Guides when she met Boy Scout Leader Jeffrey Thew, serving on the USS Simon Lake in Dunoon. They married in Scotland and moved to New York State in 1970, and were longtime residents of Cortland, NY.

Maureen loved to help others and became a hairdresser before going back to college to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed working in the neonatal ward with new mothers and babies and became a specialist in neonatal care, working at Guthrie Cortland Memorial Hospital and later Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Maureen was a devoted wife to Jeffrey and loving mother to Heather and Scott. She served as a Church Deacon at McLean UCC and Girl Scout Leader. When Maureen and Jeff moved to Lewis, NY to care for family she soon joined new friends in the Pleasant Valley Choral. Maureen enjoyed traveling, singing, swimming, cooking and baking, and spending time with her beloved Grandchildren.

Maureen is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Jeffrey, and survived by her siblings, her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, and many close relatives and friends.

A memorial service and celebration of the life of Maureen Elizabeth (Simpson) Thew at the Elizabethtown United Church of Christ 7580 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY, 12932 on December 14, 2019 at 12pm noon.