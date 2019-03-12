TICONDEROGA | Maxine Adelle Sheehan, 89, of Ticonderoga, peacefully, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Campbellton, New Brunswick, Canada on November 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late, Samuel and Florantha (Goss) Mooers.

Maxine’s passion in life was to help others. She graduated from The Montreal General Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, and received her degree as a Registered Nurse. She went on to be a stewardess for Air Canada for a short while, but decided that was not her passion. Her love of being a nurse paved the way for many, great professional opportunities. Maxine’s first nursing job was at Montreal General Hospital as a perioperative nurse in Neurosurgery. After a while, she chose to work with specialists in Pediatric Medicine.

Maxine and her husband moved to the United States in 1957. In August of 1967, Maxine became a naturalized citizen of The United States. Her first position was as an Operating Room Nurse at Moses Ludington Hospital. She climbed the ranks to become the Director of Nursing for MLH. In the fall of 1971, her nursing career took her down a different path and she became the beloved, school nurse for Ticonderoga High School. The infamous, Mrs. Sheehan was employed by the district for over twenty years. Maxine then went on to work as the nurse for Ticonderoga’s International Paper Mill. She also worked as a Parish Nurse for St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a hospice nurse for Washington County. Her desire to help others did not end when she decided to retire. She went on to be a traveling nurse, for many years, all throughout poverty-stricken areas in Mexico and South America.

Aside from her love for nursing, Maxine was very passionate about her family, her friends and her community. Maxine’s greatest pride was in raising her son, John and in time, being able to cherish her only grandchild, JC. Maxine was the epitome of a social butterfly. She took pleasure in spending any spare moment with friends. Maxine spent time as a member of the board for the Blessed Sacrament Church of Hague, NY and The Hyde Collection Art Museum in Glens Falls, NY.

Maxine was known for spreading joy wherever she went. Her sense of humor was unmatched. Her kindness and compassion left an impression on everyone that knew her.

Maxine was predeceased by her husband of thirty-three years, J. Roy Sheehan, and her siblings, Hector Mooers, Doris Firlotte, and Marion Ward.

Survivors include her son, John Sheehan and his wife, Lisa(Belval); her grandson, JC Sheehan and his wife, Nadine (Mars); as well as two great-grandchildren, Madeline and Samuel.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

A celebration of life will follow.

Interment will take place in the spring, at the family plot of Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

The Sheehan family would like to thank the many people who supported Maxine and brought her happiness throughout her final years. Thank you to Ticonderoga’s Senior Center. Thank you to the staff at Moses Ludington Hospital, Elderwood Nursing Home, and Elizabethtown Community Hospital, as well as, the local EMTs. Thank you to Julie Charboneau, Maxine’s long-time home nurse; Miranda Holman, her home health aide; and Jen Mars, her caregiver. A special thanks to Jeff and Joanne Cook and their sons. We could never thank your family enough for your extraordinary devotion to Maxine’s health and well-being over the years. Thank you to Maxine’s most treasured friends, particularly, Linda Cunningham, Eileen Pedicone, Toby Herbert and Bob Dedrick Sr, just to mention a few. There are obviously many other individuals that had a special spot in her life during her late years, you know who you are and you can trust that you are not forgotten.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.