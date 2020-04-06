PORT HENRY | Melvina Margaret Baker, 92, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 2, 2020. Born in Port Henry, New York on February 14, 1928 to Florence and Kenneth Putnam. The oldest of 13 Millie always put family first and went above and beyond to provide for them.

Millie lived a long, fulfilling life. She loved animals, reading, gardening, and playing card games. Ever tech savvy, Millie loved following her family’s adventures via social media. She had an unparalleled passion for the New York Yankees that ran deep and true her entire life; she loved watching every game and checking the stats.

She is survived by her son Dale Smith (Anne) of North Chatham, NY, son-in-law Lynn Evans, siblings Paul Putnam (Carolyn) and Lynn Tompkins (Richard). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tina Kinser, Frankie Riddle, Tracy Williams, Jason Evans, Jessica, Jennifer, and Hannah Smith; 11 great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Millie is predeceased by her parents, daughters Bonnie Riddle and Dawn Evans, and ten of her siblings.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Community Hospice for their care and compassion in Millie’s final days.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

To leave a message for the family visit https://www.harlandfuneralhome.com/

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Millie’s name to the American Heart Association or Community Hospice – Columbia and Greene Counties.