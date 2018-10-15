Michael “Mickey” Danielle of Davie, FL and Jay, NY entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 22nd. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 28, 1927 to Rose Imperiale and Joseph Michael Daniela. Born into humble beginnings with an eighth grade education, Mickey rose to build a scrap & iron empire alongside his sweetheart of 70 years, Maria Danielle. His spirit is carried on by his nurturing wife, their five children, eight grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren alongside his two remaining siblings. His larger than life personality has affected many people during his 90 years; and we are blessed to have learned a few things from Mickey. From the small stuff, like finding the best dim sum restaurant, to the great lesson, that regardless of how you start or what hurdles you jump threw, the fight is yours for the taking. You can build a legacy that lives on forever in the people that you touch. A graveside service and a sendoff into the “big junkyard in the sky” will be held on October 19th at 1:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery in Upper Jay, NY. Father Paul Kelly will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Michael Danielle to Mountain View Cemetery Association, PO Box 143, Upper Jay, NY 12987. The M. B. Clark, Inc. funeral home in Lake Placid, NY is in charge of arrangements. Relatives and friends are invited to share a memory or leave condolences at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com .