ESSEX | Michael D. MacDougal (67) of Essex, NY passed away peacefully November 8, 2019 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital with his children by his side.

Michael was born on May 28, 1952 to Margaret (Shambo) and Harold Q. MacDougal. He graduated from Willsboro Central School in 1971 and attended Clinton Community College, graduating with a degree in criminal justice. Michael served as the Town Justice for Essex from 1979-1986. He worked at NYCO Minerals in Willsboro for nearly 42 years where he was given the nickname “Sliver.”

Mike enjoyed the simple things in life, particularly anything to do with the outdoors in both the Adirondack Mountain region, and its many rivers; along with spending time on Lake Champlain. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his uncles, brothers, and friends. Michael was a true fan of the Beatles, loved spending time with his family, and lived for shared Sunday dinners with his children and grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his son Andrew MacDougal and his loving family Renee, Aidan, and Myles of Essex. His daughter and son-in-law Heather and David Reynolds, and their children Grace and Claire of Westport. One sister and her husband, Cary and Jim Friday of Chili, NY. Five brothers: Kevin MacDougal and wife Peggy of Poultney, VT; Timothy MacDougal and his wife Sharon of Lake Luzerne; Fred MacDougal of Willsboro; Francis MacDougal of Poughkeepsie; Harold MacDougal and his wife Leta of Essex. His favorite Uncles, Robert and Donald Shambo. Mike is also survived by his lifelong friend David Trost and his wife Valorie of Vermontville as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, his niece Ashley, and several of his lifelong friends: Randy Calkins, Pat Wade, Larry Bliss, and Hank Hommes.

Arrangements are in the care of Heald Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16 at 1pm at St. Phillips Church in Willsboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Elizabethtown Community Hospital in his memory so they may continue their outstanding end of life care for our community and their families. (PO Box 277, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court St., Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com