TICONDEROGA.| Michael Francis Arthur, 53, of Portland, Maine passed away peacefully on Monday, December 17th, 2018 surrounded by his family.

A firecracker baby, he was born on July 4, 1965 in Ticonderoga, NY. He was the son of Richard and Elizabeth (Pond) Arthur of Ticonderoga, NY. Michael spent his adventurous childhood growing up in Ticonderoga, NY where he enjoyed bowling, skiing and snowmobiling. He graduated from Ticonderoga Central School in 1984.

In 1988 Michael and his wife Tammy moved to Portland, Maine where he created many lifelong friendships through bowling, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and eating at Portland’s local restaurants. Michael enjoyed his career as a courier driver, spending time at the ocean, playing with his dog- Miss Harlie, boating on Lake George and traveling. Most recently Michael was able to vacation in Thailand and Hawaii which he loved. He also loved his annual birthday celebration vacation on Lake George.

His greatest love was that of family. His sense of humor, smile, ability to make anyone laugh and his “life of the party” spirit will be greatly missed. When he spent time with his friends you could always count on him for a cheerful “just one more”!

2018 was a special year for Michael as his lifelong wish came true- his first grandson, Oliver was born. Over the past 11.5 months Oliver brought endless joy, laughter and smiles to Michael.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Tammy (Laslow) Arthur; his daughter Danielle DeLaurentis and her husband Robert of Southborough, MA; his grandson, Oliver DeLaurentis of Southborough, MA; his mother, Elizabeth Arthur of Ticonderoga, NY; his mother in-law Maryann (Fleming) Laslow of Ticonderoga, NY; his sister in-law Deborah (Laslow) Kerrigan of Pensacola, FL; his niece Amanda (Laslow) Bechtold and her husband Brett of Ticonderoga, NY, his nephew Briton Laslow and his wife Jenna of Rutland, VT; his nephew Don Alexander Kerrigan of Pensacola, FL; his niece Donia Kerrigan of Los Angeles, CA and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Richard and his two sisters Kimberly and Michelle; his father in-law, Lloyd Laslow and two brother in-laws, Craig Laslow and Don Kerrigan.

Family and Friends may call from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodfords St. Portland, Maine. Additional calling hours will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, December 22 at Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Ticonderoga, NY. Burial information provided at the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation MA/RI Chapter, 220 North Main Street Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 or to the Ticonderoga Alumni Association Box 644 Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

