Micheal (Mickey) Burns Weston

NORFOLK, VA/ PORT HENRY | Micheal Burns Weston, 81, (affectionately known as Mickey), of Norfolk, VA, crossed over into heaven on January 20, 2020.

She met the love of her life in Port Henry, NY, when he was driving his Dad’s Packard and she jumped in beside him and never left. She was a Navy wife who managed the home front and raised four children while her husband served our country for 20 years. Her favorite thing in life was her grandchildren. She never missed a baseball game, soccer game, school event, or any event involving her grandchildren. She even made it to a lot of occasions for her great-grandchildren. She crocheted and knitted (every baby always got a homemade blanket) and she even put a roof on the garage.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Frances Burns; a brother, Robert Burns; and a sister, Betty Martin. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Gordon Weston, Sr., and four children, Brenda Smith of Morehead City, NC, Thomas Weston (Pearl) of Moyock, NC, Paul Weston (Ashlynn) of Virginia Beach, and Gordon Weston, Jr. (Terrie) of Chesapeake. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Micheal Ottley (Jason), Brandon Smith (Erica), Nicole Weston (Mike), Thomas Weston, Jr. (Brittany), Robert Weston, Brittany Garvey (David), Gordon Weston, III, and Natalie Weston; nine great-grandchildren, Emily Smith, Jack Ottley, Trevor Smith, Jesse Ottley, Thomas Weston, III, Michael Garvey, Decklan Weston, Bailey Garvey, and Skylar Weston.

The funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, and Micheal was buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com