Mildred (Midge) Becraft Michener went into the arms of the Lord on March 23, 2019 at Elderwood in Ticonderoga, NY.

She was born in Preston, NY on July 5, 1920. She married Paul Michener on March 30, 1940. They lived most of their lives in Port Henry and traveled to many states.

Mildred spent many hours knitting and crocheting and generously shared her handiwork with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul and son Wayne, and siblings and cousins.

She will be dearly missed by her son Michael and wife Dawn; daughter Paula and husband Russ Hubert; her six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Friends and family may call on Friday, March 29 from 4-5 pm at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A service will follow at 5:00.

We wish to thank the staff at Elderwood for their care and thank the friends that she made there for sharing the last few years of her life.

