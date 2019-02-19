Morton "John" Porter of Westbrook, Maine, formerly a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga, NY passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 surrounded by his daughter, Joann and his granddaughter, Elise at Stroudwater Lodge where he resided. John was born on May 11, 1927 in Ticonderoga, NY to Morton Edward Porter and Mary Ann (Clark) Porter.

John worked for Stephen Thompson Paper to. in Greenwich, NY prior to joining the US Navy in 1945. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed by American Locomotive, International Paper Co., he joined the Local Carpenters Union where he helped to build Interstate 87/NY and lastly Silver Bay Assoc. (YMCA) where he retired. Although, he was not ready to "fully" retire. John became employed by the Ticonderoga Country Club where he worked in the Pro Shop part time, which he truly loved. Every day was a party seeing his friends, sharing jokes and laughter then he would play a round of golf.

John was a proud member of the ELKS Club in Ticonderoga, NY for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Ticonderoga Community Band for many years playing his trumpet. John was also called upon to play "TAPS" yearly on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

His favorite time was spent in the outdoors. He loved to fish on Lake Champlain and especially enjoyed going to hunting camp in Margaretville with his son, Bob, and his hunting buddies. His other hobbies included playing cards, "beating" his daughter in a good game of checkers, bowling, boating/camping on Lake George, snowmobiling in the Adirondacks and most of all, he LOVED playing his trumpet. Annually, he would call his daughter and play "Happy Birthday". Family was important to him and many of these activities he shared with them. He also adored and spoiled his cat, Misty.

John was predeceased by his wife Joan (Beck) Porter only three months ago. They married in New Canaan, CT on March 22, 1952. She was the love of his life! Together they traveled to Myrtle Beach, Florida, Ogunquit, ME, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Branson, MO. John was also predeceased by his parents; Morton & Mary Porter, sisters; Arlene, Florence, Elizabeth and Jenny. He is survived by his Stepbrother; Joseph Paulo of Sacramento, CA, his sons; John E. Porter of Cambridge, NY (spouse Laura), Jerry E. Porter of N. Clarendon, VT, Robert J. Porter of Davenport, FL (spouse Linda) and his daughter Joann M. Nappi of Westbrook, ME (spouse Russell), grandchildren;

Merritt Porter, Alicia Porter, Stephanie (Porter) Kennedy, Stephen Porter, Elise (Hamel) Margate and John R. Hamel; along with several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at Stroudwater Lodge and Coastal Rehab staff for their never-ending care and love shown while he was a resident. Also, a thank you to the Northern Light Hospice staff for their excellent care, kindness and love the past month.

There will be no services at this time at the family's request. Interment will be in the Spring at St. Hyacinth Catholic Cemetery in Westbrook, ME with his wife, Joan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.coastalcremationservices.com.