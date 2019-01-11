Mr. Gregg W. Garvey age 64 of Keystone Heights passed away Monday, December 24,2018, in Ocala. He was born February 4, 1954, in Plattsburgh, New York to Carl andLucille (Wrisley) Garvey and had worked in R.V. sales. Gregg was an avid reader and was very involved with politics and followed political news closely. After his son was killed in Iraq while serving in the military, Gregg started an organization Lest they be forgotten and had also became involved in multiple veterans organizations helping to get support for veterans. In addition to his father he was also preceded in death by his son Sgt. Justin Garvey. Greggs survivors are his wife Robin (Adler) Garvey of Keystone Heights; three children Kristin Montgomery (Rick) of New Hampshire; Jackson Jake Garvey and AprilGriffis (Joshua) both of Keystone Heights. Also left behind are his mother Lucille Garvey Little of Willsboro, New York; a brother Bryan Garvey (Mary) of Essex, New York; a sister Debra Frisbie (Ross) of Cazenovia, New York; a daughter in-law Kate Garvey of Vermont, five grandchildren Kaylee, Logan, Ava, Sydney, and Raelynn and several nieces and nephews. There are no scheduled services at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sgt. Justin Wrisley Garvey Memorial Fund, c/o Bryan Garvey, 1770 Jersey Street, Essex, New York 12936. Arrangements are under the care of JONES GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 East Walker Drive, Keystone Heights, FL 32656.www.jonesgallagherfh.com