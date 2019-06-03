Muriel Fish, 92, of Ticonderoga passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital, June 2, 2019 with her family by her side.

Born Jan 20, 1927 she was the daughter of Harry and Beulah Colburn. On Aug. 25, 1951, she married Floyd Fish. They were married for 61 years and raised six children Jeff, Greg, Larry (Barb), Tom (Donna), Nancy Feldman, Shirley (Jerry) Patterson. She is predeceased by her late husband, Floyd; One son: Tom; Brothers: Darwin, Harold, Jimmy, Chester; Sisters: Nettie LeClair, Etola Genier, and Agnes O’Brien.

She is also survived by her 8 Grandchildren, 5 Step-Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Muriel devoted her life to her family and was a proud wife and mother. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her kids and grandkids having family dinners and taking rides in the car.

There will be no calling hours as she is being cremated.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ticonderoga Methodist Church 1045 Wicker St, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, on June 8, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm. A private family burial will take place later to be announced at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where her husband is laid to rest as he was a veteran of U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.