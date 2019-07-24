EASTPORT, MAINE/DIAMOND POINT, NY | Nancy Randerson Palmer died on April 1, 2019, at the Eastport Memorial Nursing Home after a short illness. She was born April 29, 1925, to Florence (Tremper) and John E. H. Randerson in Diamond Point, New York. She was the eldest of five children to grace their home.

Nancy grew up a teacher of her younger siblings, helping them with their studies. She played the piano in church and taught her sister Anneke to play. Nancy went to the Bolton schools and was valedictorian of her class. She was awarded a four-year scholarship to Albany Nursing College but chose to attend Albany State Teachers’ College, earning both a B.S. and an M.S. Her choice of career was made when her father tried to drop her at the nursing school, and Nancy refused to get out, instead requesting to be taken to the teachers’ college.

During her college years, Nancy worked as assistant to the librarian at the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C. Nancy taught science and English, first in the Scotia, N.Y., and then at Feura Bush Junior High School in Menands, N.Y. After college she was the piano accompanist for the Albany Chorale for many seasons.

Nancy married Ralph S. Palmer on June 21, 1952, in Bolton Landing. They settled in rural Feura Bush, N.Y., and had three children: Keith, Douglas, and Shirley. The family moved to Tenants Harbor, Maine, in 1976 on Ralph’s retirement from his job as New York State zoologist. Nancy lived there until 1994, at which time she went to live near her daughter in Eastport. Nancy was a resident of the Eastport Residential Care Facility for 15 years, eventually moving to Eastport Memorial Nursing Home in 2009. In later years she enjoyed visits from family, taking a ride to the Polar Treat for ice cream in the summer, and to see the Christmas lights in Eastport and Calais. She was known for her kindness of spirit, gentle demeanor and especially for her smile.

Her daughter was with Nancy when she died. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Ralph; her son, Douglas; her brother, John, and his wife, Delores; brother, Roelif; brother, Tremper; and sister, Anneke Clark. Nancy is survived by her son, Keith Palmer, and grandson, Peter; and her daughter and husband, Shirley and Douglas Richardson, and granddaughters Haley and Arielle.

A celebration of Nancy’s life was held at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Eastport, on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Fr. Kevin J. Martin officiated. All were welcome. Interment was held at Hillside Cemetery in Eastport, next to her son Douglas. Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Maine chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 1 Bangor St., Augusta, ME 04330-4701 or at http://www.namimaine.org.